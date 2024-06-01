Vikrant Massey’s career soared to new heights with his portrayal of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail. The film, which hit screens last October, continues to dominate conversations, cementing Massey’s position as a versatile actor.

Following the success of 12th Fail, fans eagerly anticipate Massey’s upcoming projects. Among them is The Sabarmati Report, directed by Ranjan Chandel, which delves into the tragic events of the 2002 Godhra train burning incident. In this film, Massey shares the screen with Raashii Khanna. But that’s not all.

(Also read: Blackout: Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy & Sunil Grover’s Comedy Thriller To Stream On JioCinema From THIS Date!)

Vikrant Massey & Raashii Khanna’s 2nd Collaboration Is Talakhon Mein Ek

Massey and Khanna are set to collaborate once again in an intriguingly titled film, Talakhon Mein Ek. According to a statement from the makers, reported by Bollywood Hungama, this pairing, coupled with the film’s unique storyline, is poised to capture significant attention.

Directed by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, the movie promises to offer something fresh to audiences.

Raashi Khanna Shared Photos From The Sets Last Year

Interestingly, last November, Raashii Khanna shared photos on Instagram with Massey and Roychaudhury, announcing the completion of a project referred to as ‘TME’ – an abbreviation that seems to hint at Talakhon Mein Ek.

In her post, Khanna expressed her excitement for the film, describing her journey of delving into a complex character and pushing her acting boundaries.

(Also read: Vikrant Massey Upcoming Projects: The Sabarmati Report, Blackout & Other Much-Awaited Releases Of The Actor Post 12th Fail Success)

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related