The wolf-spider genus Draposa Kronestedt, 2010 in China is reviewed. A new combination is proposed: Draposa aciculifera (Chen, Song & Li, 2001), comb. nov. (ex. Pardosa C L. Koch, 1847). Pardosa shugangensis Yin, Bao & Peng, 1997 is synonymized with Draposa zhanjiangensis (Yin, Wang, Peng & Xie, 1995), syn. nov. Detailed redescriptions, habitus photographs, illustrations of copulatory organs, and live habitus images are provided for relevant species. Draposa burasantiensis (Tikader & Malhotra, 1976) is transferred back to Pardosa and figures of P. burasantiensis sensu Yin et al. (1997b) from China are provided.

Zhang Z-S, Liu P, Li S, Wang L-Y (2025) Review of the wolf-spider genus Draposa Kronestedt, 2010 from China (Araneae, Lycosidae). ZooKeys 1248: 267-279. https://doi.org/10.3897/zookeys.1248.150292