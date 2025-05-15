Abstract

Several new populations of Leiurus were studied from various habitats in Jordan, including specimens previously identified as Leiurus quinquestriatus (Ehrenberg, 1828) and Leiurus hebraeus (Birula, 1908). A new species, Leiurus aylaensis sp. n. is described from Aqaba in southern Jordan, and Leiurus abdullahbayrami Yağmur, Koç & Kunt, 2009 is recorded in Jordan for the first time, extending its geographical range from Türkiye, Syria and Lebanon to the south. A detailed illustration of Leiurus hebraeus (Birula, 1908) and Leiurus jordanensis Lourenço, Modrý & Amr, 2002 are also provided. Biological and geographical notes are also provided.

Abu Afifeh, B., Al–Saraireh, . M. and Amr, Z. (2025) “Revision of the genus Leiurus in Jordan, with a description of a new species and a new record (Scorpiones: Buthidae)”, Ecologica Montenegrina, 86, pp. 81–118. doi: 10.37828/em.2025.86.4.

https://www.biotaxa.org/em/article/view/87016