Abstract

The genus Micaria Westring, 1851 from China is revised. Nine new species are described: M. ciri sp. nov. (♂♀), M. everest sp. nov. (♂♀), M. ganzi sp. nov. (♂), M. geralt sp. nov. (♂♀), M. xinglongi sp. nov. (♂♀), M. xizang sp. nov. (♂♀), M. ya sp. nov. (♂♀), M. yeti sp. nov. (♂♀) and M. yunshani sp. nov. (♂♀). Three specific names are newly synonymized: M. alxa Tang, Urita, Song & Zhao, 1997 syn. nov. and M. yushuensis Hu, 2001 syn. nov. with M. rossica Thorell, 1875, and M. logunovi Zhang, Song & Zhu, 2001 syn. nov. with M. fulgens (Walckenaer, 1802). Five species are newly recorded in China: M. longimana Suzuki, 2022, M. nivosa L. Koch, 1866, M. micans (Blackwall, 1858), M. pallipes (Lucas, 1846) and M. tripunctata L. Koch, 1866. The male of M. bonneti Schenkel, 1963 is described for the first time. 28 species are assigned to five species groups, and 26 species are illustrated.