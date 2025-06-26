Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admitted that one of the points on his agenda, removing fluoride from water supplies across the nation, would “probably” result in more Americans getting cavities hence worsening dental health in the United States.

Kennedy appeared on Fox News with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Thursday in conversation with host Harris Faulkner. The two were hosting an event at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City on the same day in order to begin the “Make Oklahoma Healthy Again” campaign focused on promoting “common-sense health policies, medical freedom, and a return to personal responsibility.”

“On the issue of fluoride, what has been the response from dentists in America who may be concerned that some children in lower incomes in particular don’t get those dental preventative situations where they can go in and get their teeth indemnified and treated against cavities?” Faulkner asked.

“Well, people will still get indemnified for it, to the extent that they are already indemnified. But you know, it is an issue. It’s a balance. You’re gonna see probably slightly more cavities, although in Europe, where they banned fluoride, they did not see an uptick in cavities. The issue is, parents need to decide, because science is very clear on fluoride,” Kennedy responded.

Social media users quickly took to online platforms to ridicule the Health Secretary’s rhetoric.

“Fluoride is safe and effective. RFK has no medical or Dental background that makes him an expert on Fluoride,” wrote one.

“On the downside there will be more cavities but on the upside there will be… um actually there is no upside,” joked another.

“More cavities for kids in families who can’t afford dental care. And neglected cavities can cause other health issues with infections etc, not to mention leading to the need for more serious and expensive dental work…” noted a third.

“So they admit that taking out fluoride is bad, yet they’ll still do it. Morons,” said a fourth.

“Some dentists are excited. They will have a lot more business soon,” said another.

The American Dental Association has reiterated their support for fluoridating water supplies after RFK Jr. announced his intention to direct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to denounce water fluoridation.

“As dentists, we see the direct consequences fluoride removal has on our patients and it’s a real tragedy when policymakers’ decisions hurt vulnerable kids and adults in the long term. Blindly calling for a ban on fluoridated water hurts people, costs money, and will ultimately harm our economy,” said ADA President Brett Kessler, D.D.S.

Originally published on Latin Times