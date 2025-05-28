U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says the COVID shot has been taken off of the country’s recommended vaccine list for healthy children and pregnant women, a seismic shift in the government’s approach to the virus.

The decision to back the immunization only for adults and those with existing health conditions reverses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s earlier stance that everyone six months of age and older get vaccinated.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic behind us, it is time to move forward,” the Department of Health and Human Services said in an emailed statement.