“Long-shot Democratic presidential candidate and conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Sunday that he would support a national ban on abortion after the first three months of pregnancy if he is elected,” NBC News reports.

“The stance puts Kennedy — who’s mounting a controversial bid to unseat President Joe Biden as the Democratic standard-bearer next year — out of step with most of his party at a time when abortion access has been a sustained motivator for voters.”

