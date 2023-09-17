Rhian Sugden broken her silence and discussed her short lived fling with Russell Brand after Saturday’s bombshell dispatches documentary.

The show saw the 48-year-old comedian accused of sexual assaults and abusive and predatory behaviour between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame. He has denied the allegations.

Glamour model Rhian, 37, who insisted nothing untoward happened when they were together, did however claim Russell joined the No More Page 3 campaign in 2014 after failing to ‘s**g his way through’ its list of models.

The Get Him To The Greek star previously came out in support of the crusade claiming the love of a ‘good woman’ [wife Laura Brand] had slain his ‘sexist teenage’ self.

Taking to X, which was formerly known as Twitter, Rhian wrote: ‘I had reporters and Dispatches knocking on my parents door months back asking for information on Russell Brand as we briefly dated when I was younger.

‘He was always very pleasant to me and treated me well.

‘Despite him attempting to s*** his way through other page 3 girls and getting declined he soon went full circle and joined a “No More Page 3 campaign” to get us shut down’.

Adding: ‘I can’t comment on the allegations that have been made against him, I’ve no scoop on the fella except his hair used to smell bad and he definitely wasn’t the one that got away.(sic)’

One woman has alleged Brand raped her in his Los Angeles home, while another accused him of grooming her as they were involved in an allegedly ’emotionally abusive and controlling relationship’ for three months when she was just 16 and still at school, and he was 31.

A third accuser claimed the comic sexually assaulted her while she worked with him in Los Angeles, and that he threatened to take legal action if she told anyone else about her allegation, and a fourth detailed the alleged sexual, physical and emotional abuse she was subjected to.

Allegations about Russell’s ‘sinister’ behaviour towards women were an ‘open secret’ among TV and radio executives, it has been claimed.

Bosses at the BBC and Channel 4 are accused of turning a blind eye towards the entertainer’s behaviour while he worked for them as a presenter between 2006 and 2013.

The broadcasters have insisted they took all necessary steps over him, but executives could still be called before a Government select committee where MPs will grill them over what they knew.

Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by multiple women, including one who says she was 16 at the time.

His behaviour is alleged to have been common knowledge among female performers on the comedy circuit, who are said to warned each other about him.

rand has posted a video on YouTube and Twitter refuting the allegations and insisted relationships at the time of his promiscuity’ were ‘consensual’.

However, his attitude towards women is alleged to have been an open secret in radio and TV production, according to sources who briefed The Sunday Times.

He also has a history of making high-profile and controversial remarks about women on his shows – including calling newsreader Andrea Simmons a ‘sex bomb’ and describing her as ‘erotic’ and saying he wanted to ‘go under the desk’ while she was reading the news.

In 2008 a ferocious public backlash was sparked after Brand and Jonathan Ross called the much-loved Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs during Brand’s show and left lewd messages on his answerphone – including bragging about sex with Sachs’s granddaughter Georgina Baillie, with whom he had a brief relationship.

According to The Sunday Times many believe the BBC should been awake to the concerns about Brand’s behaviour on his show well before the Sachsgate scandal.

Alice – not her real name – claims that Brand assaulted her when he was 31 and she was 16 and his ‘sex addict personality is just a smokescreen for his dark behaviour’

Reportedly, a serious complaint was made by BBC staff to the station’s Controller Lesley Douglas about Brand’s behaviour in the studio, in December 2007.

The Times has reported that the complaint followed an ‘alarming display of aggression and disrespect’ by the radio host where he hurled objects in a fit of rage.

It also reported he urinated in a bottle in full view of production staff and a guest – who ‘appeared to be a minor’ – and had been invited to appear on Radio 2 by a charity.

This alleged complaint and any others that had been made were not mentioned in subsequent official reports into Sachsgate.

Douglas’ lawyers have said she ‘did not at any time encourage, enable and/or fail herself to take any adequate steps within her power with regard to the conduct of Russell Brand of which she was aware’.

‘She is presently unable to provide any further information which may be relevant to the matters raised in this article due to the obligations owed by her to her former employer,’ her lawyers added.

Brand left the BBC after the serious editorial breach in 2008 as did Douglas.