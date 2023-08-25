Oliver Anthony, the singer and songwriter behind the hit anti-woke anthem “Rich Men North Of Richmond,” is speaking out this week to say that the government will not “save us.”

This Song “Rich Men North of Richmond” by Oliver Anthony is such a True Masterpiece pic.twitter.com/A9LcuQn1rb — Dillon Fillion (@DillonFillionIA) August 20, 2023

The Government Will Not ‘Save Us’

The New York Post reported that in a new interview, Anthony expressed his hopes that his music will inspire listeners to stop relying “on someone 150 or 500 miles away from them to solve their problems.”

“Nobody in Washington, DC, no one in the federal government’s coming to save us,” he explained. “The people that are going to save us are each other.”

Anthony went on to say that he’s seen families “torn apart” by the influx of modern technology.

“I’ve seen this in my own household at times,” he said. “Where you’ll have a whole family under the same roof and instead of them spending time with each other and caring about each other, every one of them is sitting there just looking at their own piece of technology.”

🚨 JUST IN: Breakout Country Music Star Oliver Anthony Has Turned Down Offers As High As $8,000,000 Since Going Viral! HE’S REFUSING TO LET THEM CONTROL HIM! 🎶 “These Rich Men North of Richmond – Lord Knows They All Just Wanna Have Total Control” 🎶 GOD BLESS THIS MAN! pic.twitter.com/nZlCkaRDFA — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) August 18, 2023

Related: You Won’t Believe How Much The ‘Rich Men North Of Richmond’ Singer Is Making Per Day

Anthony Reveals The ‘Real Problem’

Anthony believes that people are too “self-absorbed” in their devices to really pay attention to one another these days.

“That’s the real problem,” he said, adding that people are “disconnected” from each other because of the internet, which he previously described as “a parasite that infects the minds of humans.”

Anthony currently lives off the grid in a $750 camper that is located on a property in Farmsville, Virginia. His song “Rich Men North Of Richmond” has resonated with the masses because he uses the lyrics of the song to voice the frustrations of millions of working class Americans as he lashes out at politicians, welfare recipients and taxes.

“These rich men north of Richmond / Lord knows they all just want to have total control / Wanna know what you think / Wanna know what you do / And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do,” he sings. “Cause your dollar ain’t s***, and it’s taxed to no end / ‘Cause of rich men north of Richmond.”

“Lord, we got folks in the street, ain’t got nothing to eat and the obese milking welfare,” goes another line of the song. “Well God, if you’re 5-foot-3 and you’re 300 pounds/ Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds.”

“Your dollar ain’t s*** and it’s taxed to no end / ‘cause of rich men north of Richmond,” he sings at a different point.

Mainstream journalists say there’s nothing authentic about Oliver Anthony and his hit song, “Rich Men North Of Richmond.” In truth, there’s nothing authentic about mainstream journalists. They spread propaganda, demand censorship, and smear everyone they disagree with as racists pic.twitter.com/pWG32gD7Jl — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 18, 2023

Related: ‘Rich Men North Of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony In No Rush To Sign Multi-Million Dollar Country Music Deal

Anthony Is A Centrist

Though conservatives are the ones championing the song, Anthony sees himself as a centrist.

“The hopelessness and frustration of our times resonate in the response to this song,” he told Billboard. “The song itself is not anything special, but the people who have supported it are incredible and deserve to be heard.”

Anthony revealed last week that he turned down an $8 million country music deal after his song became a hit.

“People in the music industry give me blank stares when I brush off 8 million dollar offers,” Anthony wrote on social media, according to Variety. “I don’t want 6 tour buses, 15 tractor trailers and a jet. I don’t want to play stadium shows, I don’t want to be in the spotlight.”

“I wrote the music I wrote because I was suffering with mental health and depression,” he continued. “These songs have connected with millions of people on such a deep level because they’re being sung by someone feeling the words in the very moment they were being sung. No editing, no agent, no bulls***. Just some idiot and his guitar. The style of music that we should have never gotten away from in the first place.”

Oliver Anthony Music posted this to his Facebook page about the viral success of his song. pic.twitter.com/OprTJZS9lh — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) August 19, 2023

Anthony is clearly a very bright young man with a good head on his shoulders. He’s spot on with his assessment of the government, and we can’t wait to see what other powerful songs he brings to us in the future!