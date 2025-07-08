Richard “Dick” Eastland, the owner and director of Camp Mystic in Kerr County, Texas, died during the flash floods that struck Central Texas on Friday, his nephew confirmed on Facebook. Eastland was 74.

The Eastland family has owned and operated Camp Mystic, the Christian girls’ summer camp, since 1939. The camp was founded back in 1926. Dick was the third generation to manage Mystic after he and his wife, Tweety, purchased the camp in 1974, serving as executive directors for over 50 years. Eastland’s wife Tweety was found safe at home, officials said.

Eastland’s children are also integral to Camp Mystic’s operations: Richard Eastland, their eldest son, serves as head chef and runs the dining hall; Edward Eastland, the youngest son, is the director at Camp Mystic’s original Guadalupe River site, and manages the camp with his wife, Mary Liz; and Britt Eastland, another son, directs Camp Mystic’s Cypress Lake campus, a newer addition established in 2020.

Dick Eastland was known for his involvement in the West Kerr County community, serving on the Hunt Independent School District Board and coaching youth sports, particularly the West Kerr County Little League and the West Kerr County Little Dribblers. Eastland also notably survived brain cancer.

According to statements from camp officials and survivors, Eastland was last seen leading a group of girls from a cabin trying to get them to safety. His body was later found near his vehicle.

On July 4, severe flooding in Texas Hill Country caused the Guadalupe River to rise more than 25 feet in less than an hour, which caught many campers and staff off guard. Officials say 27 campers and counselors died at Camp Mystic, including young girls from various states. As of July 7, at least 10 campers and one counselor remain missing. Statewide, the death toll from the floods has reached at least 95, with 75 people reported dead in Kerr County. The Texas National Guard and local authorities have deployed helicopters, boats, and drones to locate survivors and recover the missing.

Survivors described scenes of confusion as staff worked to move campers to higher ground. “We went to bed thinking it was just a normal thunderstorm,” Callie McAlary, a 16-year-old camper, told Fox News. “One minute you see lightning strike next to your cabin, and next to you, you hear water’s coming up.”

Camp officials and survivors credited Eastland and the staff with helping save lives during the disaster. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has since visited Camp Mystic, declaring a state of emergency and pledging continued support for search and rescue operations. “I urge every Texan to join me in prayer this Sunday—for the lives lost, for those still missing, for the recovery of our communities, and for the safety of those on the front lines,” Abbott said in a statement.

Camp Mystic, on its website, says it is “deeply grateful for the outpouring of support” and asks for “respect and privacy” as it charts a new path forward.