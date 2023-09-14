If not Wilton, then who? The aforementioned Dame Julie Walters, would also be perfect, as would Dame Judi Dench, though she already has 10 years on the character. How about the much younger option of The Crown’s Imelda Staunton aged up? Being played by the same actor as Queen Elizabeth II would no doubt tickle Joyce…

Elizabeth Best

Dame Helen Mirren is a lot of people’s first thought for the role of wily pragmatist Elizabeth, a women of secrets who takes rare advantage of her new-found ‘invisibility’ in old age to get up to all kinds of trouble. Mirren is roughly the same age as 76-year-old Elizabeth, but if they were skewing younger, could Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw or Phantom Thread’s Lesley Manville (pictured above) be aged up a decade?

Ibrahim Arif

Former psychiatrist Ibrahim is one of the older members of the Thursday Murder Club at 80, but thanks to his strict Pilates regime, he looks just 74. He’s described as a handsome, slim man with great skin, which has shot Holby City’s Art Malik (pictured above) to the top of the people’s wish list, which also includes Sir Ben Kingsley. Malik, a Shakespearean actor and Jewel in the Crown star, is a decade younger than Ibrahim, but does appear to tick all the boxes.

Ron Ritchie

83-year-old Ricky Tomlinson from The Royle Family is the actor who springs to mind for many when they think of trade union leader Ron for reasons relating to Tomlinson’s political activism, though the age isn’t quite right. National treasure Jim Broadbent has also been on fan lists for the part. If they’re looking younger though, some ageing-up could be done on 65-year-old Gary Oldman, who’s currently starring in Apple TV+’s excellent Slow Horses, or on 66-year-old Ray Winstone (pictured above), who’d also be perfect.

Bogdan Jankowski

Muscle for hire and chess player extraordinaire Bogdan Jankowski has a hint of Line of Duty’s Tomi May about him, wouldn’t you agree?

DC Donna De Freitas

Yes, Adelayo Adedayo is a few years older than young Donna, but judging from her performance in The Responder, she has the perfect blend of dryly comedic and impressive dramatic chops to pull it off. Similarly older than Donna, the brilliant I Will Destroy You‘s Michaela Coel is another fan-pick online, along with Australian actor from Line of Duty and The Tourist, Shalom Brune-Franklin (if we’re stretching the Brits-only line).