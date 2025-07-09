Richmond’s Olympic Oval is poised to receive about a million dollars less per year, after a motion was put forward to cap a municipal subsidy to the facility at $2.5 million annually.
The motion, put forward by Councillor Kash Heed, is expected to be approved by council next week.
On average the subsidy has been about $3.5 million per year, and more in recent years.
Questions surround Richmond Oval CEO’s salary
The Oval received $3.904 million in 2023, $4.001 million in 2024 and $3.574 million in 2025.
Canadian Taxpayers Federation B.C. director Carson Binda believes $2.5 million a year is still too much of a subsidy
Get daily National news
Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
“Look, there’s been a consistent culture of waste at the Olympic Oval,” he said.
The Oval is undergoing a forensic audit for possible fraudulent activity.
Richmond mayor responds to city controversies
Trending Now
-
Trump vows 50% tariff on copper, 200% on pharmaceuticals
-
Kelly Osbourne engaged to Sid Wilson at Ozzy Osbourne’s final show
Global News has also reported that Richmond Olympic Oval CEO George Duncan’s compensation last year totalled $582,000.
He was among eight people from the Oval and city who went on a secret European junket, costing more than $77,000.
In the months ahead, there could be more changes coming at the Oval.
Richmond council has directed the city’s chief administrative officer to review possible options for replacing the Oval Corporation.
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.