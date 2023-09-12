Rick Ross apparently wasn’t lying when he said he’s richer than he’s ever been, to quote his most recent album, as he’s put himself in the billionaire conversation alongside one of America’s most divisive businessmen.

Rozay took to Instagram on Monday (September 11) to show off his shiny black and gold private jet, which was parked at an airport near former president Donald Trump’s own aircraft.

Trump’s jet features similar markings as Ross’, albeit in red, white and blue colors — a nod, of course, to the American flag. Also impossible to ignore is the fact that Trump’s plane dwarfs that of the MMG mogul.

“Billionaires Row [champagne toast emoji],” Ross wrote in his Instagram caption, claiming membership in the billionaire boys’ club.

While his financial flex has yet to be verified, and recent estimates peg his net worth at somewhere between $100-150 million, Rick Ross would become just the fourth Hip Hop figure to achieve billionaire status following JAY-Z, Kanye West and Diddy.

Ye, who was at one point the richest rapper alive, lost the title last year after adidas terminated their lucrative Yeezy partnership due to his antisemitic comments. The move saw his net worth plummet from $1.5 billion to around $400 billion.

Near the conclusion of Donald Trump’s turbulent presidency in 2021, Rick Ross sat down with former NFL pro Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast and discussed his earnest feelings about the controversial businessman-turned-politician.

Sharpe asked Rozay about some of his past lyrical references to Trump, such as on his 2017 track, “Apple of My Eye” where he rapped: “I’m happy Donald Trump became the president/ Because we gotta destroy, before we elevate.”

“I said that basically just based on the people who believe somebody with the lack of experience could take over the modern world,” Ross explained. “If you really believe this and you gon’ stand on this, well, let’s do it then. So when he tear this shit down, you muthafuckas can have a new optimistic way of looking at things.”

He continued: “Now you see the value of Obama. Now you see what goddamn Obama eight years and how this could’ve happened, but it didn’t. Right? Right? Now y’all can appreciate greatness.”

As for his private jet, the “Aston Martin Music” MC added it to his sprawling motor-vehicle collection this past June and claimed it was worth $5 billion.

In a video posted to his Instagram at the time, Rozay could be seen standing in front of the aircraft, which has his name written across it in golden letters, along with the Maybach Music Group logo on its vertical stabilizer.

“Sky’s the limit,” he captioned the post. “Maybach Airlines Reaching new heights.”