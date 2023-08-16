Miami Beach, FL –

Rick Ross has officially closed on his $35 million Star Island estate in Miami Beach to add to Rozay’s decorated real estate portfolio.

According to TMZ, The Biggest Boss closed on the deal on Monday (August 14) for the splashy six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion.

The 40,000 sq. ft. property comes equipped with amenities like a game room, a 40-foot dock on the waterfront, an in-ground pool, a pool table and plaza deck terraces.

The Star Island area lives up to its reputation with famous A-listers like Diddy, Jennifer Lopez and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal calling the luxe Miami Beach neighborhood home.

It’s far from Rick Ross’ only real estate investment, as he also owns his famous Promise Land estate in Georgia and he recently snapped up Meek Mill’s Atlanta mansion for a cool $4.2 million. He even apparently paid the sum in straight cash.

Apparently, the MMG mogul is planning on making plenty of renovations to transform his opulent new home and take the property to the next level.

Diddy is smiling ear-to-ear as he welcomed the new neighbor to Star Island. The Bad Boy boss even gifted Ross a souped-up golf cart that he can use to get around the neighborhood in style.

“This your housewarming gift, n-gga,” Diddy said in a video posted to Ross’ Instagram Stories last month. “You not moving in ’cause you just got approved by the community board… This is an intimate space. This is really private, he doesn’t let nobody in here. This is Star Island.”

He added: “But this right here is my housewarming gift because around Star Island — you could walk around Star Island, but it’s better to drive.”

Diddy went on to warn the MMG mogul that he can’t throw the same type of loud parties that he does at his Promise Land estate in Georgia, which is home to his annual car and bike show, among other events throughout the year.

“I’m not playing with you, Rozay,” he joked. “No fucking parties. No pool parties. I’m the head of the [committee], I don’t do none of that shit. You hear me? Rozay, we not doing none of that.”

After delivering the housewarming gift, Rozay and Diddy hit the studio together where the Port of Miami rapper teased some unreleased music.