Rick Ross has been roasted online after flexing Amazon’s Alexa ability to play music via voice command, which fans quickly noted that many people without Rozay’s riches are able to do.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Wednesday (August 30), the MMG mogul was wandering around what appeared to be his new $35 million mansion in Miami when he attempted to stunt on his followers with his home’s hands-free speaker system.

“When you have a custom mansion like this one, you can tell the room what to do. I love my room,” Ross said before asking his Amazon Alexa to play Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” and Gloria Estefan’s “Conga.”

The Port of Miami rapper ran into a hitch, however, when attempting to listen to P.M. Dawn’s “Set Adrift on Memory Bliss,” which the device struggled to find in its music library.

Fans were quick to troll Rick Ross on social media for his not-so-impressive flex.

“Come on bro, this n-gga bored at this point. Even n-ggas in trap houses got Alexa,” one fan wrote. “This is not a flex. If anything, they recording your private conversations lol.”

“Old heads learning how to work Siri lol,” another user added, while someone else said: “I can do that and I have an apartment.”

Another unimpressed viewer suggested Ross was late to the party by writing: “N-ggas really been doing this for a couple of years tho.”

Rick Ross officially closed on his $35 million Star Island estate in Miami Beach earlier this month. The luxurious six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion is around 40,000 sq. ft, and comes equipped with amenities like a games room, in-ground pool and a 40-foot dock on the waterfront.

The Star Island neighborhood lives up to its name with famous A-listers like Diddy, Jennifer Lopez and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal also calling it home.

related news Rick Ross & Meek Mill Tease Fans With Previews Of New Music Together August 25, 2023

Puff recently welcomed his close friend and collaborator to the neighborhood by gifting him a souped-up golf cart that he can use to get around the gated community in style.

“This your housewarming gift, n-gga,” Diddy said in a video posted to Ross’ Instagram Stories. “You not moving in ’cause you just got approved by the community board… This is an intimate space. This is really private, he doesn’t let nobody in here. This is Star Island.”

He added: “But this right here is my housewarming gift because around Star Island — you could walk around Star Island, but it’s better to drive.”

It’s far from Rozay’s only real estate investment as he also owns his famous Promise Land estate in Georgia and recently snapped up Meek Mill’s Atlanta mansion for a cool $4.2 million, which he reportedly paid for in cash.