Rick Ross has compared himself to a lot of the musical greats over the years, but he recently compared himself to the late, great King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

The rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (August 10) to make the comparison. In the video, the Bawse can be seen making a hasty exit from a nightclub after a performance.

The previous clips showed Rick Ross living the high life in the club, with fans all around him and bottles popping everywhere, but apparently, the end of the night got a little crazy.

“Shit, I gotta get rushed out of the back of the club like Michael Jackson,” he said.

The camera then pans to the rest of Ross’s entourage, whom he calls back to and smiles as they run out.

Check out the hilarity below.

Rick Ross may not have gotten the chance to work with Michael Jackson while he was still alive, but Dr. Dre almost had that chance, and he turned it down.

The legendary producer told the tale when he sat down with Kevin Hart for his Hart To Heart series on Peacock and said that he decided not to work with either Micheal Jackson or Prince because of the massive enamor associated with each musician.

After Hart asked if he created a demo tape for the dynamic artists, Dr. Dre elaborated on his answer. “Nah, they just asked me to work with them and I just [was like], ‘What the fuck am I gonna do with them?’ Those are my fuckin’ heroes man. Yeah, that happened.”

But this interview wasn’t the first time Dre spoke about turning down a chance to work with the King of Pop.

In 2001, the then 35-year-old Grammy Award-winning musician spoke to MTV Radio about declining the opportunity to produce Invincible, MJ’s first album in over a decade at that time.

“Somebody approached me about working with Michael Jackson, and I did say no because I like working with new artists or people that I’ve worked with in the past,” he told MTV. “I can develop them from the ground up. There’s no set standard that I have to live up to or anything like that.

He added: “All I have to do is go in the studio, and basically they’re going to bust their ass to come in there and do their thing the way it’s supposed to be done.”