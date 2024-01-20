Rick Ross has announced that he’s getting ready for the apocalypse, and he’s determined to do it better than anyone else, including Elon Musk.

This week, video surfaced of The Bawse talking about prepping a bunker on his property.

“I’m excavating. It’s going down,” he said. “Y’all know how I love real estate, and I usually like to build and go up. We going underground now.”

“One time for my doomsday preppers,” he added in the video, which you can check out below.

Ross also claimed that he had spoken to “a very familiar doomsday prepper” about his plans. Rozay said the unnamed person was “impressed,” but also that he had a suggestion.

“What he did say was, ‘Ricky Rozay, you the biggest boss. And your bunker should have a bunker.’”

Ross went on to say that he liked the idea, and that his meta-bunker would specifically be built to house bunk beds.

Rick Ross got a new idea for his bunker from a doomsday prepper 😂 https://t.co/52WCdDrY0Tpic.twitter.com/vnTPOKySWz — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 19, 2024

Ross set a high bar for the quality of his bunker, saying it would be better than ones associated with the world’s richest people.

“Elon Musk, I see you,” he said. “I saw your ground plans. I’m impressed, but guess what? My bunker gon’ have a garage. My bunker gon’ have wings.”

Musk is not known to have built a bunker. It is unclear whether Ross was speaking about the so-called Cyberhouse, a designed-but-not-yet-constructed home with a built-in bunker created by a Russian architect that was inspired by Tesla’s Cybertruck, but that Musk does not actually own; or perhaps whether the rapper was confusing Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, the latter of whom is building a 5,000 square foot bunker on his property in Hawaii.

Last month, Meek Millweighed in when reports of Zuckerberg’s bunker began circulating.

“If you can’t smell something coming you a dickhead lol,” he wrote, while quoting a tweet about the project.

According to an exposé about the project that ran in Wired, details about the plans are limited, but what’s known is that Zuckerberg has purchased more than 1,400 acres of property on Kauai, and the main home of the property — which is very much above-ground — boasts 30 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms.

The bunker, in other words, is just a small part of a much larger estate that will also feature “multiple elevators, offices, conference rooms, and an industrial-sized kitchen,” the magazine explained.