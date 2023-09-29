Rick Ross has found another enlistee in his ongoing war with the Breakfast Club co-host DJ Envy: Funk Flex.

On Thursday night (September 28), Flex brought Ross on to his Hot 97 radio show to premier the Bawse’s new duet with Meek Mill, “Shaq & Kobe.” While on air, Ross and Flex joked about Envy’s recent real estate troubles.

The beef between Ross and Envy began in May when the two traded shots over their dueling car shows. But it quickly evolved, with Envy teasing Ross about his past as a correctional officer, and Ross inviting the DJ’s family to clean his pool. Once Envy was named in a lawsuit about real estate fraud, Ross had some new ammunition.

The lawsuit was filed in a New Jersey court this past summer. It alleges that Cesar and Jennifer Pina, who ran the company Flip 2 Dao, “convinced Plaintiffs to invest $1.5 million” into apartments in Paterson, New Jersey “based on numerous false promises and fraudulent statements.”

Those plaintiffs, Anthony Barone and Anthony Martini, claim that they heard Envy on the radio “talking about his successful real estate investments and partnership with the Pinas to buy undervalued homes in Paterson” to flip or rent them. Barone says that Cesar and Envy promoted Paterson’s Taylor Apartments to him at a lunch meeting in late 2019.

Cesar and Envy, the suit alleges, also brought Barone on a star-studded tour of “all their investment properties in Paterson,” bringing along DJ Clue and celebrity businessman Gary “Vee” Vaynerchuk. But after Barone invested in both the apartments and separately in Flip 2 Dao (a company that lists Envy as a “co-founder” in its promotional materials), construction delays kept piling up.

Eventually, NFL player-turned-entrepreneur Tony “The Closer” Robinson posted a claim online that the Pinas were running a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme, and other investors began complaining publicly about being defrauded.

By August, the number of lawsuits against the Pinas was in the double digits. Envy claims that, despite being listed as a founder of the Pinas’ company and having them on his radio show on Power 105.1, he was never an employee or representative of the couple’s business.

Cesar Pina agreed with Envy’s assessment, saying that listing Envy as a co-founder was done without the DJ’s knowledge. Envy has filed a motion to be dismissed from the suit.

Rick Ross and Funk Flex joked about all of this on-air on Thursday night.

related news Rick Ross Adds Fuel To DJ Envy Beef With Tyrese Collab Request: ‘Let’s Drop One’ September 16, 2023

“Nah, we ain’t selling fake houses!” Ross said. “We not gon’ steal no old lady houses. You going to hell for that.”

The MMG head and Hot 97 DJ compared Envy and the Pina’s alleged scams to con artists attempting to sell the Brooklyn Bridge and the Statue of Liberty. Ross also noted that Tony Robinson’s social media posts listed “all the bad houses they were selling. They took advantage of some old people too. It’s called thievery.”

Flex and Ross joked that Envy’s Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God should leave Power 105.1 and come to Flex’s station, longtime rival Hot 97, where he could have a job “washing sneakers.”

Ross also mocked Envy for his claim not to know what the Pinas were up to.

“I heard he just accused his man of taking advantage of him, too,” Ross said mockingly. “You’re doing the fraud, you’re telling on your man? Damn.”

“Dreamchasers over here, house chasers over there,” Flex answered.

You can hear the entire nine-plus minute radio segment below.