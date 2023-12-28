Rick Ross was in luck this Christmas as Flo Rida gifted him a custom “jet car” for the holidays.

Rozay took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (December 27) to show off the lavish gift he received from his fellow Miami rapper.

The pink and black car from JetCar Sales, which allows you to drive on water, features the logo of Luc Belaire — the wine brand that Rick Ross endorses — on the side.

“Just pulling back my Christmas gift from my brother Flo Rida,” he said in the video. “Flo just gave me that official, this a real jet ski.

“Jet Car Official, come on baby. Give it to me, Jet Car Official. And if they want one of these, where can they get one from? Oh, you already know I’m gonna tag Jet Car Official. This fly right here. You already know.”

He added: “Y’all know who I’ma have in this with me, you know what I mean? We finna turn up. As soon as I get back from Dubai, it’s going down.

“So when y’all see me on the water, when you see the Luc Belaire race mobile, oh, it’s going down. It’s going down. Flo Rida, Freezy, much love. You already know.”

Rick Ross and Flo Rida have collaborated in the past on songs such as “Money Right” from Flo’s 2008 album Mail on Sunday, as well as “Street Money” from a bonus track version of Ross’ Trilla album that same year.

More recently, the MMG mogul released his long-awaited collaborative album with Meek Mill, Too Good to Be True, in November.

The album peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 chart and boasted features from Future, Wale, French Montana, Fabolous, Teyana Taylor, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and more.

Earlier this year, Rick Ross gave a tour of a $6 million Lamborghini yacht that he was thinking of buying.

“The Lamborghini boat is a muthafuckin’ 10,” he said in a social media clip. “It’s a winner, I’m loving it. It’s wide open, they got a lot of space, so you can do a lot of networking, partying, talking money [and] talking business here in the city.”

The swanky Italian boat is reportedly 63 feet long and has a slew of premium features like Lamborghini seats and steering wheel, in addition to a bedroom and bathroom.