Rick Ross and Meek Mill have officially announced plans to unite for a joint project, and they’ve already given fans a first taste.

The MMG duo sat down for an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden on Friday (September 29) where they revealed plans to release a full-length collaboration called Too Good To Be True.

The Biggest Bawse and Dreamchasers don said that the project is coming “ASAP” and took about two-and-a-half-months to complete from start to finish.

“We won already. We playing with what? The house’s money and it’s only one way to explain that or describe that,” Rozay said. “It’s too good to be true, which is the name of the project me and Meek Mill will be releasing. Too Good To Be True. We’ll give you that ASAP.

“We got to build a brand. The fans could get accustomed to that pace. You get them that music on and you know I was a two, three mixtape a year artist with an album.

“Meek Mill most definitely would give you five projects in six months type of shit. We knocked it out quick. I’m going to be honest. This just was a quick vibe. Maybe two and a half months.”

Meek added that the studio vibes were organic: “When me and Rozay got in the studio, it was all about real energy, organic motivation. This Rozay, I’m rapping next to too. This Rozay, top five dead or alive right now. I don’t know who want to argue with that?”

With both artists ditching the major label system in favor of the independent route, Too Good To Be True will be released through gamma., the innovative music company launched by former Apple Music executive Larry Jackson earlier this year.

“We couldn’t be happier to formalize our relationship, welcome him to the gamma. family, and propel the trajectory of an already well-established empire,” Jackson said in a statement. “We’re beyond excited for the world to experience his highly anticipated collab reunion album with Meek.”

The first single from Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s joint project, “Shaq & Kobe,” arrived on Friday (September 29). Watch the video below.