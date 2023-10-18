Rick Ross and Meek Mill have announced the release date for their highly anticipated collaborative album, Too Good To Be True.

On Tuesday (October 17), Meek posted a cinematic trailer for the upcoming project on Instagram, which opens by showing various studio equipment against a midnight blue backdrop.

DJ Khaled then pops up in the video and shows love to both Rozay and Meek.

After that, an aerial view of New York City’s Times Square appears with Meek narrating: “N-ggas ain’t seen me or Ross around each other for a long time. We got back to the business, straight back to the family, love, and jumped right back in the studio immediately. So, y’all about to get that live and direct and what happens. Tune in.”

In a separate clip, Diddy speaks about how he felt once he heard “Shaq & Kobe,” the recently released lead single from Too Good To Be True.

“That’s when I heard you came and played me the joints,” Puff says. “And then when I saw the video, I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I’m talking about!’ Even Meek, I was like, ‘Yeah, that n-gga’s bucket [hat] hittin’ just right.’ I’m like, ‘This is refreshing.’ You know what I’m saying?”

“2 good to be true @djkhaled @diddy [salute emoji],” Meek Mill wrote in the caption. “I don’t know what’s about to happen but shit about to change! @richforever MMG X DC.”

As revealed at the very end of the trailer, Too Good To Be True will be released on November 10.

Last month, Rick Ross and Meek Mill sat down for an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden where they revealed plans to release a full-length collaboration.

The MMG duo revealed the project took about two-and-a-half-months to complete from start to finish.

“We won already. We playing with what? The house’s money and it’s only one way to explain that or describe that,” Rozay said. “It’s too good to be true, which is the name of the project me and Meek Mill will be releasing. Too Good To Be True. We’ll give you that ASAP.”

He continued: “Meek Mill most definitely would give you five projects in six months type of shit. We knocked it out quick. I’m going to be honest. This just was a quick vibe. Maybe two and a half months.”

Meek added that the studio vibes were organic: “When me and Rozay got in the studio, it was all about real energy, organic motivation. This Rozay, I’m rapping next to too. This Rozay, top five dead or alive right now. I don’t know who want to argue with that?”

With both artists ditching the major label system in favor of the independent route, Too Good To Be True will be distributed by gamma., the innovative music company launched by former Apple Music executive Larry Jackson earlier this year.