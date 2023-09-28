Harlem, NY –

Rick Ross and Meek Mill shut down Harlem for the video shoot of their forthcoming Lakers-themed “Shaq & Kobe” single.

Rozay and Meek pulled up to Harlem on Wednesday night (September 27) and had the entire neighborhood outside to make cameos in the upcoming visual.

Footage emerged featuring a female bystander dancing on Rozay and the Biggest Boss going along for the ride with the crowd hyping her up.

“One of the many reasons y I fucc wit ross,” a fan wrote in the comments.

Harlem’s own Jim Jones even pulled up to the scene to make sure everything went smooth for Ross and Meek.

“Fly shit only… Rich n-gga shit you heard? And Ross in the middle of Harlem,” Capo declared. “He on that no-fear block. 12th Street. Outside.”

Jimmy added in his caption for the IG post: “@richforever th biggest boss and @meekmill aka Kuz leader of th litt world champions Pulled up to th block #nofearBlock12th in harlem but they for got they #HaterBlockas had to get they eye sight right wit some fresh pairs of them #DarkBoys #DarkVamps @vintageframes I love my hood yal showed out last night #Harlem.”

Rick Ross & Meek Mill’s video shoot got lit 😂 https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/HYHvonVRn6 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 28, 2023

“Shaq & Kobe” is set to arrive on Friday (September 29) comparing themselves to the dynamic Los Angeles Laker duo.

As Meek Mill continues to flip the bird toward the record labels and music industry, he even threatened to leak the record early.

The former MMG running mates reuniting shouldn’t come as much of a surprise as fans noticed they were in the studio together in August.

Both rappers appeared to be their own hypemen as unreleased music blasted out of the surrounding speakers. There was no shortage of slick bars and melodic production with both tracks that were played.