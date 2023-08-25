Rick Ross and Meek Mill have decided to give fans something to talk about, sharing a clip of themselves playing new music they’ve collaborated on.

On Thursday (August 24), Meek took to Instagram to upload a three-slide carousel featuring him and Rozay hanging out at Miami’s state-of-the-art House of Hits recording facility.

Both rappers appeared to be their own hypemen as unreleased music blasted out of the surrounding speakers. There was no shortage of slick bars and melodic production with both tracks that were played.

“MEEK X ROZAY SOUNDS…. I know I know it’s gonna drop [face with steam from nose emoji],” Meek Mill promised in the post’s caption.

Fans and peers of both Meek and Ross flooded the comments section, requesting that they release their new offerings immediately.

“Man this music right here….. we need,” Ebro Darden said, while Ludacris left a fire and smoke emoji under the post.

One fan cut right to the chase, writing: “I’m reporting your page since you wanna keep playing. Get tf off IG and log into iTunes N-gga.” Another replied: “Every time y’all link I get hype. Two of the realist. [fire emoji].”

An additional fan even called out Meek Mill for his ways of teasing new music, saying: “One thing meek gone do is drop snippets of songs we never gonna get [face with spiral eyes emoji].”

Both the “What’s Free” rapper and MMG head honcho have been on good terms over the last few months.

Back in March, Meek Mill gave Rick Ross his props for conducting good business through Maybach Music Group. “Rozay kept it solid wit my contract when I came to him with the business [diamond emoji] MMG X DC,” he wrote on Twitter.

Around that same time, Rozay and Meek reunited in the studio for a listening session. Both rappers posted videos and photos of their studio session on social media, with one clip containing a snippet of a previous collaboration between the pair.

“Getting money fuck the fame/ Ever since n-ggas called me I can’t trust the same/ You been in my back and put mud all in your brother name/ I’m gonna get you back because you know Cardo don’t play no fucking games/ All in the open with that .30 on me let it aim,” Meek rapped on the unreleased song.

At the time, Rozay hinted at the track arriving “very soon,” while Meek captioned his Instagram post by calling their in-studio reconciliation “perfect timing.”

Previously, Meek brought out Rozay as a special guest in Philadelphia at a concert commemorating the 10th anniversary of his debut album Dreams & Nightmares.