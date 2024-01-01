Rick Ross‘ girlfriend, Cristina Mackey, has heard the chatter about her lack of presence on the rapper’s various social media pages, letting it be known that he goes above and beyond in real life.

Mackey took to her Instagram page on Friday (December 29) to post a Reel from a recent show in Dubai, in which a screenshot of her Instagram page was displayed on a digital billboard courtesy of her boyfriend.

“‘He don’t post you’ I’m at every show. [laughing face emoji] in real life,” she wrote in the caption.

Rick Ross even commented on the Reel himself, writing: “Dead serious [sunglasses face emoji]” not long after she posted it.

Ross and Mackey went “Instagram Official” in early December, and since then, the pair have been motivating each other to reach their respective goals.

Mackey, who is a personal trainer by trade, shared a video last month of the MMG boss trying to get fit and trim, and the Biggest Bawse’s commentary had her in stitches.

Attempting to ignore his girlfriend, Rozay locked in for a few reps of bicep curls as she recorded him while rocking an Ice Cube t-shirt during the outdoor workout. “Babe, be for real. Come on, be serious,” she pleaded.

He fired back mid-rep: “A n-gga being serious, come on now! You see a n-gga bicep, tricep, come on now. This a 25-pounder. I’m doing this shit like it’s eight pounds. Kilimanjaro might get to the top of Kili!”

Also last month, Rick Ross declared it was his goal for 2024 to climb to the top of the tallest mountain in the world, Mt. Kilimanjaro.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Bawse revealed that he and his trainer will be taking the trek in the Kilimanjaro Region of Tanzania early in the new year – and he has a game plan should anything go awry.

“I mentioned on the podcast last year we was climbing to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro,” he said while jogging.

“It’s official. Early 2024 it’s going down. [We’re getting in the] best shape of our lives [for this]. Promise I won’t fall out on you muthafuckas. Promise. And guess what? I swear I’ma wear my watch and if I pull that pin on it, in one hour that helicopter will be there for us.”