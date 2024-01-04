Broward County, FL –

Rick Ross has shown his unlikely potential as a news reporter by providing live coverage of the fire that damaged the home of Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

The MMG mogul jumped into action on Wednesday (January 3), posting videos of himself reporting on the blaze at the wide receiver’s Southwest Ranches mansion, which is across the street from Ross’ own home.

The Biggest Bawse speculated the cause of the fire as multiple fire trucks and helicopters showed up and firefighters attempted to put out the blaze.

“Just my opinion: must be an electrical fire because the smoke is getting thicker and thicker as the fire trucks stand here… More and more helicopters,” Ross said while filming the disaster from his front yard.

“Lil bro gonna have to build a new crib. It’s all good, though. Spent $10 [million] on this one. Rebuild another one. Live it up. We getting worse. Helicopters in the sky.”

Watch the footage courtesy below.

Doing his due diligence, Reporter Rozay later shared an update revealing he had spoken to the firefighters on the scene and was able to confirm that nobody was injured.

“I checked with the firefighters — it’s no one that was injured. Everybody was out of the house,” he told his followers. “Fire is under control. God bless the homie.”

According to NBC Miami, the fire was constricted to the roof and attic but considerable smoke damage was done to the home.

Tyreek Hill was said to be at practice when the fire started. He was later seen at the property in a walking boot and checking in on family members who were safely escorted out of the burning residence.

“It’s very difficult for anyone to have their home catch on fire, but Tyreek and his family are handling it with much poise as you can hope, he was grateful to the firefighters who saved his home,” Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

Hill reportedly purchased the mansion for $6.9 million after being traded to the Miami Dolphins from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.

The house fire comes just days before Tyreek and the Dolphins take the field at Hard Rock Stadium for their biggest match-up of the season against their AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday night (January 7).

“The main thing is his family is safe, his loved ones are good, he’s good as well,” Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa added of the incident. “I’m just glad that a lot of his family members are safe…We’re thinking of them, hoping that everyone is good.”