Rick Ross has singled out the most memorable moments from his longstanding friendship with Drake.

On Wednesday (January 3), Rozay joined Adin Ross for an hour-long livestream, during which they discusses the rapper’s relationship with Drizzy. At one point, the host asked Ross if he had a favorite memory from all the years of knowing the Canadian superstar.

“I’ma say ‘Stay Schemin,’” he said. “He came out to us; he came out in the streets. He came to us when he put that record together. It was one of those vibes. We had the beat. He walked right in on it as we was puttin’ it together and he didn’t wait one second, so that was most definitely magical.”

Watch Ross talk about his peer at the 35:58 mark below:

Two months back, Rick Ross and Meek Mill discussed the greatest Drake feature of all time during an interview with Complex’s “GOAT Talk.” Both were quick to sing Drizzy’s praises, but what caught people’s attention was when they alluded to a future collaboration involving the trio.

“Meek Milly and Rozay, we fucking with the boy heavily. Listen out for it on some of the new shit that’s coming out very soon, you hear?” Meek began.

Ross quickly added: “You better believe it.”

They then answered the feature question at hand, and both had the same pick — and anyone who has been paying attention so far will not be surprised by the answer.

“I’m gonna say right off the top, ‘Stay Schemin,’” Ross said, referencing his 2012 track with the 6 God and French Montana.

“‘Stay Schemin,’ too, because I was a part of that,” added Meek. “I just had got my Ghost that day to pull up on you [Rick Ross] and Drake. I didn’t really know Drake. I probably had met him once or twice.”