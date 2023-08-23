Atlanta, GA –

Rick Ross has a unique rag to riches story and now, the MMG mogul will be the focal point of a college course at Georgia State University.

According to Fox 5, Rozay’s life and career will be studied at Georgia State’s College of Law during the Fall 2023 semester as part of its “Legal Life Of…” series.

Drawing on the rapper’s successful music career and business empire, concepts such as creating contracts and managing clients are just some of the things that will be taught in the course.

The course was created by Professor Mo Ivory, who is the director of Georgia State’s Entertainment, Sports and Media Law Initiative. As an avid Hip Hop fan, she felt it was necessary to highlight Rick Ross for the contributions he’s made to the rap game.

“As a lover of rap music, Hip Hop culture and in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop, I could not think of a better time to study the career of a visionary like Rick Ross,” Professor Ivory said.

“When I began my research on Ross, I realized early on that my students would learn about a businessman who turned his love of music into an empire that includes massive real estate holdings, food and beverage franchises, investments in the car and bike industry, literary works and corporate equity ownership.”

The school’s “Legal Life Of…” series has previously highlighted Ludacris, Steve Harvey and Kandi Burruss.

While his entrepreneurial hustle is being highlighted on the collegiate level, Rick Ross has been busy expanding his real estate portfolio.

The Biggest Bawse recently closed on a $35 million house in Miami’s swanky Star Island neighborhood, where fellow A-listers like Diddy, Jennifer Lopez and Shaquille O’Neal call home.

The 40,000 sq. ft. property reportedly boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, along with various amenities like a games room, in-ground swimming pool and 40-foot dock on the waterfront.

It’s far from Rick Ross’ only real estate investment, as he also owns his famous Promise Land estate in Georgia and recently snapped up Meek Mill’s Atlanta mansion for a cool $4.2 million, which he paid for in cash.

Diddy gave his “Nobody” collaborator a warm welcome to Star Island last month by buying him a souped-up golf cart that he can use to get around the neighborhood in style.

“This your housewarming gift, n-gga,” the Bad Boy boss said in a video posted to Ross’ Instagram Stories. “You not moving in ’cause you just got approved by the community board… This is an intimate space. This is really private, he doesn’t let nobody in here. This is Star Island.”

He added: “But this right here is my housewarming gift because around Star Island — you could walk around Star Island, but it’s better to drive.”