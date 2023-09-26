The curtain has been pulled back on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in a big way. Marcus Stewart has played it (which you can read about here) and even showcased some combat gameplay (which you can watch here). Now, the footage below is set in the vibrant grasslands near the city of Kalm and showcases Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s not-quite-open-world gameplay but pretty close to open-world gameplay. We also get to see some Chocobo-riding, including a glimpse at how Red XIII, a quadruped animal, mounts the iconic Final Fantasy bird.

