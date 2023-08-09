Rihanna has turned a maternity photoshoot into promotion for a new capsule for her lucrative Savage x Fenty line.

Crowned “possibly the world’s most stylish mom” by Vogue, RiRi unveiled a new collection of bras for expecting mothers with an Instagram post showing her breastfeeding her baby son RZA on Tuesday (August 8).

The brand new bralettes from the beauty mogul include the Savage Not Sorry Lace Maternity Bralette, a Savage X Cotton Maternity Bralette, and the Floral Lace Maternity Bralette.

“The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys,” Rih told Vogue of the collection. “I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent.”

The For Moms and Moms-to-be collection is now available online in a variety of colorways like grey, black, purple, and white, with sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL. Prices start at $35 and go up to $60.

There’s even a white graphic T-shirt emblazoned with the “MAKE MORE BABIES” campaign slogan across the front in bold black lettering.

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rockywelcomed baby RZA earlier this year on May 13 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“[It’s a] great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name,” the Wu-Tang Clan frontman said of the couple naming their child after him.

“RZA is only a name, it’s a title. So it’s an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

Rihanna is currently pregnant with baby No. 2 with Rocky, which she revealed with her baby bump while performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in February. She’s expected to give birth later this year.