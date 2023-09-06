Rihanna is always making moves, and fans have now been given some insight into what she’ll be up to next.

On Tuesday (September 5), Puma announced that it is partnering with RiRi’s Fenty brand, though the exact nature of their collaboration isn’t entirely clear. Both companies focus on clothing and related accessories — whereas one is centered on luxury, the other deals mostly with sports.

“Do you have an idea where you’re going next?” an interviewer can be heard asking the businesswoman in the teaser clip that shows her walking into a photoshoot, to which she responds: “I mean, I know where I’m going next, but I can’t tell you that … What’s the fun in that?”

Check out the full preview below:

Earlier this summer, Rihanna officially stepped down from her role as CEO of her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, appointing a successor to the position moving forward. The superstar singer made the transition in late June, marking the end of a five-year tenure that began with her founding the company in 2018.

Former Anthropologie Group CEO Hillary Super has taken over while Rih remains in a leadership position as executive chair.

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” she said in a statement to Vogue Business. “This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer.”

She added: “I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO — she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”

For now, Rihanna remains CEO of her multi-billion dollar cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty, which she founded in 2017.

The news arrives amid rumors of the “Diamonds” singer tying the knot with her boyfriend and children’s father, A$AP Rocky, following comments made during a performance in Cannes.