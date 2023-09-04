Barbados –

Rihanna‘s family are currently in mourning as the singer’s cousin, Tanella Alleyne, has died at the age of 28.

While there are few details about Alleyne’s passing, what’s clear is that she died in Barbados on Saturday (September 2), and was laid to rest in St. George’s Church in Barbados on Monday (September 4).

According to Loop News, Alleyne had undergone a CT scan last month, and upon receiving the results, she informed her adoptive father, Simon Bayne, about the doctor’s discovery of “a big black mass.”

Alleyne’s death comes just six years after her brother, Tavon, was shot and killed. What’s more, she was also preceded in death by a twin sister, Taneisha, who died when she was just 14 years old. Although, it is not clear how Taneisha lost her life.

During Alleyne’s home going service, Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up”, from the Black Panther 2 soundtrack, was played as her final resting song.

Alleyne’s adoptive mother, Julie-Ann Bryan, eulogized her adoptive daughter, and expressed gratitude for the chance to be her mother for 28 years “until God called her home,” according to the outlet.

“There was something special about Nella,” she said. “She was bold and courageous. Our love for each other was lit.”

While it’s unclear if Rihanna was in attendance for Alleyne’s homegoing services, what’s known is that Rihanna was in attendance for Alleyne’s brother, Tavon’s, funeral.

Back in 2017, the “Pon De Replay” singer was openly mourning Tavon Alleyne, who was shot multiple times by an unidentified man as he was walking near his home in the Saint Michael area of the island, according to Barbados Today. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

related news Rihanna Captures Sweet Father-Son Moment Between A$AP Rocky & Baby RZA: ‘My Bajan Boyz’ July 4, 2023

In a post uploaded to Instagram after her cousin’s death, Rihanna called for an end to gun violence.

Just six weeks after Tavon was shot, a 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with with his murder.

Shawayne DaShawn Williams appeared in court, and charged with the murder of the 21-year-old. Williams reportedly showed no sign of emotion as the charges were read out to him.

Subsequently, in 2022, Williams added two more murders to his rap sheet. He is currently being held at “Her Majesty’s Pleasure” (or, by remand) at a jail in Barbados. It’s unclear when he will be formally tried for Tavon Alleyne’s murder, according to Barbados Today.