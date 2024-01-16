January is a big gaming month for EA Play members!

F1 23

Racing fans: get ready to get behind the wheel in F1 23, the official video game of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship, coming to the Play List on January 18.

Featuring new circuits – Las Vegas and Lusail – and a new chapter in the Braking Point story mode, F1 23 delivering high-speed drama and heated rivalries. Players can earn more rewards in F1 World, and can experience the new Precision Drive technology in action, offering controller players more confidence and control in crucial moments. In addition, EA Play members can take advantage of recurring 5,000 XP rewards and a 10% discount on EA digital content, including PitCoins.

Super Mega Baseball 4

Grab your glove and bat and hit the diamond in EA SPORTS Super Mega Baseball 4 – now available on the Play List for all EA Play members!

Super Mega Baseball 4 is where the Legends play. Featuring the series’ iconic combination of arcade-inspired style and immersive gameplay, Super Mega Baseball 4 adds 6 all-new stadiums and significant presentation upgrades, an entire lineup of fan-requested features, as well as expanded cross-gen and cross-platform multiplayer in certain modes. Players can step up to the plate with more than 200 larger-than-life versions of fan-favorite former pros who are joining the roster, like Vladimir Guerrero, Johnny Damon, Ozzie Smith and Jason Giambi.

January Rewards

In addition to these great games, members are scoring a bunch of rewards. Here are the latest rewards members can get with EA Play:

Battlefield 2042 – Repose Weapon Skin for NTW-50 – Now to January 30

– Repose Weapon Skin for NTW-50 – Now to January 30 EA SPORTS FC 24 – Clubs Pop Art Left Hand Tattoo – Now to February 1

Clubs Pop Art Left Hand Tattoo – Now to February 1 EA SPORTS FC 24 – VOLTA Pop Art Pink Headband and COINS – Now to February 1

– VOLTA Pop Art Pink Headband and COINS – Now to February 1 EA SPORTS FC 24 – January Ultimate Team Draft Token – Now to February 14

– January Ultimate Team Draft Token – Now to February 14 F1 23 – 5000 XP Boost – Now to January 31

– 5000 XP Boost – Now to January 31 Madden NFL 24 – MUT January Pack – Now to January 31

MUT January Pack – Now to January 31 WRC – Season 2 Rewards – Now to February 12

– Season 2 Rewards – Now to February 12 NHL 24 – Nutcracker Set – Now to January 31

Nutcracker Set – Now to January 31 NHL 24 – WOC Coins – Now to January 31

– WOC Coins – Now to January 31 NHL 24 – WOC Battle Pass XP Modifier – Now to January 31

