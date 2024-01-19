“In flashback scenes ‘Original Form Sauron’ (Gavi Singh Chera) will have long hair, in present day scenes in Eregion he apparently has shorter hair,” Fellowship of Fans reported at the time.

As was expected, most of the Rings of Power will be forged in Season 2 in Celebrimbor’s Tower and given by Sauron to different races. Unconfirmed as to which form will be distributing the rings. pic.twitter.com/2hStlAKSYd — Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) December 24, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: In flashback scenes “Original Form Sauron” (Gavi Singh Chera) will have long hair, in present day scenes in Eregion he apparently has shorter hair. — Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) December 24, 2023

If Chera really is set to appear as Annatar in the new season, it wouldn’t actually come as much of a surprise. In Tolkien’s Middle-earth stories, it was Sauron, in the form of Annatar, the Lord of Gifts, who tricked the Elves of Eregion into forging the Rings of Power in the Second Age. He also used this form to bring about the destruction of Numenor. Both of these storylines were set up by the end of Rings of Power season 1, with Celebrimbor forging the first three rings and Ar-Pharazôn seemingly taking over the island kingdom of Men.

But what about Charlie Vickers’ Halbrand? The season ended with Halbrand revealing his true identity to Galadriel, helping Celebrimbor create the three Elven rings, and then heading off to the newly-formed land of Mordor. With his Halbrand form no longer a secret in season 2, it would make a bit of sense for Sauron to take on a new disguise, one closer to what’s described in the books.

Of course, there’s the question of whether The Rings of Power can actually use the Annatar character by name. Annatar is from Tolkien’s The Silmarillion, which Amazon doesn’t actually have the rights to adapt. The streamer can only use material from The Lord of the Rings and the Appendices for its story of the Second Age, which could mean that the show will actually have to use a different name for this version of Sauron. Either way, it’s possible Chera’s character will at least be very heavily inspired by Annatar, which doesn’t bode well for any of the peoples of Middle-earth.