Rio de Janeiro is seeking to be home to the permanent headquarters of Brics, the economic bloc of emerging nations that currently has no official base of operations.

Rio’s mayor, Eduardo Paes, delivered a letter of intent to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva following the Brics 2025 summit held at the city’s Museum of Modern Art earlier this week.

Founded in 2009, Brics – whose membership now includes Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates – represents about 46 per cent of the world’s population and 37 per cent of global GDP. The bloc was created to promote economic cooperation, global governance and sustainable development among emerging and developing economies.

The goal of the proposal is to deepen the institutionalisation of the group, which, despite growing cooperation among members, does not yet have an institutional headquarters, a permanent general secretariat or a dedicated diplomatic corps.

As part of its bid, Rio’s City Hall has offered the historic building of the Brazilian Jockey Club, in the city centre. Designed by the Modernist architect Lúcio Costa, best known for his work on Brasília’s urban plan, the 12-storey building includes more than 8,300 square metres (nearly 90,000 square feet) of space.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (left) with Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes. Photo: Handout

Opened in 1972 with landscaping designed by Roberto Burle Marx, the building would require modernisation works estimated at around R$100 million (US$18 million), based on a 2019 assessment.