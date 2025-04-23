Chicago’s beloved punk and alternative music festival, the Riot Fest will ring in its 20th anniversary through this headline-grabbing line-up. Some of the greatest names in rock history are in the Rock Fest 2025 line-up, including Blink-182, Weezer, Jack White, and Green Day.

This event will take place at Douglass Park during the period of September 19 to September 21, 2025.

Other major acts who will be playing at Riot Fest 2025 include The Sex Pistols, fronted by Frank Cater; The Beach Boys, current lineup; Weird Al Yankovic; IDLES; Alkaline Trio; and All Time Low.

Over 90 performers across five stages

According to a Chicago Tribune report, the initial artist announcement featured a varied array of musicians. Artists like Rilo Kiley, Jawbreaker, Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, The Pogues, The Hold Steady, Cobra Starship, The Academy Is…, Sparks, Hanson, and The Bouncing Souls will be at attendance, among others.

The report stated that over 90 performers will be setting the scene to play across five stages and more announcements will follow.

Live Events



Also Read : World Snooker Championship 2025: Ronnie O’Sullivan marks phenomenal return with 10-4 win over Ali Carter



Riot Fest 2025 secures future in Douglass Park

According to the media reports, Riot Fest 2025 and the Chicago Park District have come to an arrangement that will keep them in Douglass Park until 2027. An extension till 2029 is an option available to the organisers.

Additionally, as part of the deal, the festival will increase its contribution to park improvements. They raised the park’s share of revenue from 10 per cent to 30 per cent of the event revenue. The agreement, reportedly, is expected to bring in $3 to $4.5 million for the park over the next few years.

According to the media reports, the Riot Festival 2025 will be able to accommodate 50,000 people every day. It will run their setup and teardown from September 10 to September 26, 2025. The organisers will build the setup while keeping the parts of park accessible, particularly south of Ogden Avenue.

Community and culture beyond the music

Apart from the live music, attendees can expect carnival rides, sideshow tents, and unique merchandise. Additionally, according to the reports, there will be food vendors from nearby areas at the venue. Riot Fest 2025 is carrying on with its Beyond the Fest campaign. Under this campaign, they offer employment opportunities and free tickets for local residents.

Also Read : Sophie Nyweide cause of death: ‘Mammoth and An Invisible Sign’ child actor passes away at 24



Co-founder Mike Petryshyn, also known as Riot Mike, told the media that the Riot Festival is rooted in authenticity, community, and connection. He said it was not a question of a single weekend but building something which will have lasting impact.

Interested attendees can get your tickets on their official website. A three-day general admission pass starts at $300.

FAQs:



Q: What is the date and location of Riot Fest 2025?

A: Riot Fest 2025 will take place from September 19 to 21 in Douglass Park, Chicago, with the entrance at Ogden Avenue and Sacramento.

Q: How much are tickets worth and where can I buy them?

A: Three-day general admission passes start at $300. Tickets can be purchased at riotfest.org.

