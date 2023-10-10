While it is unclear if Campbell’s departure is related to the continued battle between Ripple and the United States, there are no indications of such.

Ripple CFO Kristina Campbell has departed from the company to become the CFO at the virtual healthcare provider Maven Clinic, marking a significant shift in her career.

Campbell expressed her delight at joining Maven Clinic as CFO. “Throughout my career, I’ve seen firsthand how technology can make people’s lives better, and Maven is proving that every day at the forefront of healthcare,” she explained.

Ripple CFO’s Fintech Career

Campbell joined Ripple in April 2021 after its regulatory battle with the SEC began. Asked about her decision to join Ripple, Campbell said:

“I don’t know as a CFO how you turn down the opportunity to be at a crypto company, given how undefined the industry is in terms of accounting standards and regulation.”

While she refrained from sharing details about her departure, Campbell noted that her time at the company was memorable.

In a statement, Ripple expressed gratitude for Kristina’s leadership over two years. It attributed its ‘strong global momentum, business growth and navigated regulatory headwinds’ to her contributions and leadership.

Unlike her move to Ripple, Campbell is coming on board to Maven Clinic at a time when the business is scaling its operations. Despite acknowledging she is new to the complex healthcare industry, Campbell shared her excitement.

“I’m excited to bring my experience to this mission-driven team and learn everything I can along the way,” she remarked.

Move Motivated by Personal Ambition

While it is unclear if Campbell’s departure is related to the continued battle between Ripple and the United States, there are no indications of such. Ripple recently saw the federal court ruling in its favour upheld following an appeal from the SEC. The case will now proceed to trials beginning in April 2024.

Also, Ripple is in a hiring phase and continues to expand its footprint in the Asia Pacific region, suggesting internal stability within the company. This means that Campbell’s decision to move was likely motivated by personal aspirations rather than Ripple’s operational health.

Consequently, Campbell’s exit had a negligible impact on XRP’s valuation. Following the announcement, XRP dipped marginally by 3.2% to $0.501. However, it’s pertinent to note that this drop aligns with the broader cryptocurrency market’s performance.

