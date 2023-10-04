Ripple says it received a license to operate as a major payments institution from Singapore’s central bank allowing it to continue operations in the country after receiving in-principle approval in June.

In an Oct. 4 blog post, the company said its local entity, Ripple Markets APAC Pte Ltd, was granted the full license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

It’s official: Ripple is now fully licensed to provide digital payment token services in Singapore by @MAS_sg! Ripple is committed to delivering real-world crypto solutions for businesses in APAC. Learn more: https://t.co/jD8xSc2pdd — Ripple (@Ripple) October 4, 2023

Ripple chief Brad Garlinghouse said in a statement that “Singapore has developed into one of the leading fintech and digital asset hubs striking the balance between innovation, consumer protection and responsible growth.”

Garlinghouse said Singapore was home to the firms Asia Pacific headquarters since 2017 and the country “has been pivotal to Ripple’s global business.”

The license allows Ripple to provide digital payment token services. It joins a list of 14 others given the same license by MAS including the local arms of crypto exchanges Coinbase, Independent Reserve and Blockchain.com.