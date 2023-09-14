Ripple’s Liquidity Hub has now expanded to Australia and Brazil, with users able to tap into the platform to manage their crypto liquidity.

The Liquidity Hub also now supports USDT and USDC stablecoins.

Ripple has opened up its Liquidity Hub platform to businesses across Brazil and Australia, according to details shared via a blog post published on Thursday.

The Liquidity Hub, which launched in April this year, is Ripple’s solution to the challenges that faced the company’s cross-border payments offering and allows for a simplified access to crypto for businesses.

Customers can tap into the digital asset platform when looking to manage their crypto liquidity in terms of ease of access and cost. The solution can benefit any business operation that wants to unlock an efficient payments experience for its customers, including point-of-sale merchants and crypto ATMs.

“Liquidity is one of those key components that make crypto possible — it underpins every element of crypto, and by extension, Ripple’s business as well as any other company that is interested in leveraging the power of crypto solutions for business,” Brad Chase, Ripple’s Head of Liquidity Products, wrote in a blog post.

According to Ripple, managing liquidity is all about having value “available at the right time, for the right cost, and at the right place to meet customers’ needs.”

Managing liquidity means value is available at the right time, for the right cost, at the right place to meet customers’ needs. With increased global availability, new features, and improved customer experience, find out what’s new with Liquidity Hub:https://t.co/tLREUSpZOY — Ripple (@Ripple) September 14, 2023

New features include support for stablecoins

In addition to opening the platform’s availability to users in Brazil and Australia, Ripple Labs announced it had added support for USDT and USDC stablecoins. The blockchain company has also improved the trading UI and service level agreements (SLAs) to streamline operations users such as NFT marketplaces, brokers and crypto ATMs.

Ripple also eyes a sandbox environment and other features for the platform, which Chase said will add to the overall functionality and user experience.