International Holding Company (IHC) officially named its new global reinsurance platform as Reinsurance Intelligence Quotient (RIQ).

The new entity is headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre in the UAE capital.

The announcement follows last month’s launch of the platform and marks a key milestone in a strategic partnership between IHC, BlackRock, and Lunate aimed at reshaping the global insurance sector through innovation, scale, and collaboration.

RIQ is positioned as a next-generation reinsurance company, combining artificial intelligence and human expertise to advance global risk transfer.

Here’s what RIQ will handle

Its AI-native infrastructure is designed to enhance underwriting accuracy, capital deployment, and real-time decision-making.

The platform will offer reinsurance solutions across Property and Casualty (P&C), Life, and specialised segments, with an initial focus on high-growth markets. RIQ’s strategy emphasises the role of AI in improving risk selection, cost efficiency, and client servicing.

RIQ’s Board of Directors will be chaired by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and includes Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Syed Basar Shueb, Sofia Abdellatif Lasky, and Mark Wilson.

“With the unveiling of RIQ, we take a bold step toward shaping the future of global insurance,” said Al Jaber. “RIQ reflects our ambition to build a trusted, tech-forward reinsurance champion that connects global capital with high-growth markets, all from the heart of Abu Dhabi’s thriving financial center.”

The company is progressing through final regulatory steps with the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM ahead of full operational launch.

RIQ is supported by more than $1bn in initial equity commitments and is targeting over $10bn in liabilities. Its backers say the platform is designed to transform both regional and global reinsurance markets.

“RIQ is the embodiment of IHC’s vision to invest in the next frontier of global financial services,” said Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC and board member of RIQ.

Mark Wilson, CEO of RIQ, added, “Our new name signals our long-term commitment to building a high-performance, AI-native reinsurance company with the scale and agility to lead in a rapidly changing world.”

RIQ will continue to build its team, pursue selective partnerships, and expand global capabilities with the continued support of BlackRock and Lunate.