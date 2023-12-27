



Rishi Sunak’s Christmas gift to social media was certainly unexpected this year.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Christmas Day, the prime minister can be seen apparently beavering away in an empty No.10 Downing Street office – before realising he is actually the only person in the whole building.

At which point, the PM piles up cans of his favourite drink (Coca Cola), tries to knock them all over on his own, plays music loudly, cuddles Larry the famous Downing Street cat and eats all the chocolate from the Christmas tree.

He somehow finds time to watch the Christmas movie Elf, pour syrup on some spaghetti bolognese and roast marshmallows, too.

Sunak is then interrupted by a ringing phone in No.10 press office – and quickly tells the person on the other end of the line: “Harry, you’ve got the wrong number!”

It remains unclear exactly which Harry this is a reference to, although it may be a nod to The Sun’s political editor Harry Cole who revealed Sunak’s personal number was leaked online earlier this year.

The entire clip seemed to be inspired by either Home Alone – a 1990 film about a boy being accidentally stranded in his family’s house over Christmas, and followed by thieves – or by Love Actually, where the prime minister played by Hugh Grant can be seen dancing around Downing Street.

Either way, the clip went viral, reaching almost 10 million views in 48 hours.

And – obviously – the internet was pretty quick to draw its own conclusions about the PM’s performance…





