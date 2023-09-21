Not for the first time, Rishi Sunak sounded something of a tetchy note during parts of his interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

But it is clear the new approach to how the UK raises its net zero set out by the Prime Minister is authentically his own, as he took the fight to his critics and said arguments against delays to key dates were an “easy thing to rebut”.

Mr Sunak pointed to the Government being ahead of other major economies in its efforts to decarbonise, insisting the country can still be able to reduce emissions by 68 per cent by 2030 despite Britons being asked to proceed at a slower pace with making changes on the roads and in their homes.

“What it does is provide certainty that you’re going to get to net zero in a sensible way,” he added, in a bid to reassure businesses that have voiced their scepticism about his plans.

“The worst thing for businesses, as you can see in other countries around the world, iyou go too far too fast, and crucially you don’t bring the public with you and have to change further down the track, that’s no good for business.”

Rejecting Nick Robinson’s comparisons to a decision by Liz Truss not to consult the Office for Budget Responsiblity, Mr Sunak heralded in a new “sensible way” of tackling emissions. Snap polling suggests it puts him in the corner of the public – and his tone suggests it is the first of many sweeping policy changes to come.