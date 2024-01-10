Some victims of the Horizon IT scandal are reluctant to come forward to challenge their wrongful convictions because they do not want “anything more to do with the Post Office”, the postal services minister said.

Kevin Hollinrake told Times Radio: “We have made full and final settlements to 64 per cent of postmasters, £148million has been paid out already.

“But of course the 36 per cent, there is a great focus on those, there are some complexities around that, not least the ones that you described because of the 980 postmasters that were convicted, so far only 93 have managed to get those convictions overturned.

“And there is a problem there both in terms of the overturning of the convictions when people do come forward but also lots of people just don’t want to come forward, are not coming forward, and I think that part of that is a nervousness or people just wanting to move on completely, not wanting anything more to do with the Post Office and you can understand that.”