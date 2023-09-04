Thangam Debbonaire, the shadow Commons leader, said the focus of Sir Keir Starmer’s reshuffle will be ensuring he has the top team that is “going to help him to fulfil those five missions that he set out” (see the post below at 08.27).

Asked what frontbench role she would like to have by the end of the day, Ms Debbonaire would not be drawn and said: “Well, the country is in a serious mess and we have got so many problems ahead of us. I know that what Keir will have been focused on is choosing the top team that is going to help him to fulfil those five missions that he set out.

“Goodness, doesn’t the country need it? Just today we are talking about schools. One of the five missions is to make sure that no child is left behind, that we give every child the opportunity to thrive.”

Asked again what job she would like, Ms Debbonaire told Sky News: “I want to serve in whatever position Keir chooses to put me in. The Labour Party in my view is the single greatest party that the world has ever known.

“I would like to serve in a Keir Starmer Labour Cabinet, if that is what Keir would like. But I will serve in whatever position he thinks I’ll be useful.”