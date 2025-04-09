



Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A long-term study of drowning deaths at Australian beaches due to rip currents has found a small reduction in the deaths of men, but little change to the total number of people who drowned because of rip currents. In research published in the journal Injury Prevention, researchers from UNSW Sydney and Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) looked at statistics recorded between 2004 and 2023 that were attributed to swimmers drowning after getting caught in a rip current. During this time, 407 people died, with the largest cohorts being men (85%), people aged 20–34 (38%), drowning deaths occurring in regional or remote areas (59%) and in the presence of others (80%). But for every tragic death, an estimated 2,449 people were rescued by someone else, while 8,171 people were able to get out of trouble by themselves during the same period. Ph.D. candidate and study lead author Mr. Sean Kelly from UNSW’s Center for Marine Science and Innovation says that while it’s heartening to see rip-related drowning in men declining in the study period—with a decline of 2% every two years, or 18% overall during the study period—the decline observed for rip current drowning deaths more broadly was negligible. Study design limitations meant it was not possible to find out why there was a slight decline in male drowning deaths, but Mr. Kelly offered a couple of possible factors. “One reason is that messaging around rip currents is improving,” he says. “There were some good behavioral campaigns targeted at men that ran during this study, such as Surf Life Saving Australia’s “Think Line’ campaign. Plus, we’ve seen some practical guides on how to spot a rip. “The slight decline in male rip current drowning is a promising finding. However, they still remain overrepresented in drowning statistics. There is still work to be done to decrease the overall rate of drowning among males and other population groups.” Bystander tragedies Sadly, bystander rescue attempts of people caught in a rip are the second highest proportion of rip current drowning deaths. Just over 15% of all drowning deaths due to rips came when a bystander, most often a family member, died when trying to rescue someone caught in a rip. The authors suggest safety advice focused on bystander rescue scenarios should also be developed. Professor Rob “Dr. Rip” Brander, part of UNSW’s Beach Safety Research Group and a co-author on the study, notes that bystander rescues that go wrong are sometimes a result of rushing in before assessing the situation or calling for help. “Even if it’s your own child in trouble in the water, I cannot emphasize enough how important it is not to rush in. That person may not really know what’s going on, they may not even be panicking—but you might be.” He says the instinct to sprint to the water and then swim as fast as you can to reach the person in trouble can tire and exhaust you. “You need to take some time—even just 10 seconds—and think about what to do. You need to call for help, or get someone to go get help. There might be a lifeguard or surf lifesaver further down the beach. Maybe there are some surfers around, but get somebody to get help. “And if you are going to go in the water, grab something that floats. Look around the beach, maybe there’s a boogie board lying around or a surfboard or ball, something that you can take with you—this will make a big difference to your chances of getting out of the rip.” Education is key Although the number of drowning deaths each year in Australia is a stark reminder that our cultural passion for coastal recreation brings with it inherent danger, the rate of drowning in Australia is quite low when compared to other countries. “Australians are reasonably proficient in aquatic education, and our beachgoers are extremely fortunate that a national network of lifesaving personnel actively patrol many of our beaches. Those are two big reasons why we actually have a very low drowning rate compared to other countries,” Mr. Kelly says. However, one drowning death is one too many and Mr. Kelly is concerned that more needs to be done in messaging around beach safety, especially around the danger of rips. “We need to continue to push for swimming proficiency among school kids, especially among 7-to-12-year-olds who may have missed multiple years of swimming lessons during the pandemic, with a focus on surf safety skills. “Also, in a multicultural country like Australia, we have many adults who may have grown up in parts of the world without a beach culture, so it’s important now more than ever to get these messages and provide more opportunities to learn about beach safety to multicultural communities.” Co-author Jaz Lawes, who is a researcher with UNSW’s Beach Safety Research Group and with Surf Life Saving Australia, says with school holidays coming up and the water still warm enough to swim in, there must be renewed focus on evaluating what types of messaging and education initiatives work and resonate with high-risk populations. “The link between rip current drowning and unpatrolled beaches is widely recognized, and with only 6% of Australia’s 11,000+ beaches patrolled in the height of summer, make sure you make rip current and beach safety a priority if you are heading to the beach this Easter and school holidays,” she says. More information:

Sean Kelly et al, Quantifying rip current-related drowning deaths and exposure on Australian beaches, Injury Prevention (2025). DOI: 10.1136/ip-2024-045565 Provided by

The University of New South Wales Citation:

Risk of rip current deaths is highest among young men at unpatrolled beaches, Australian study finds (2025, April 9)

retrieved 9 April 2025

from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-04-rip-current-deaths-highest-young.html This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no

part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.