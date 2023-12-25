Rita Ora looked incredible when she shared a gallery of images of herself wearing a racy red mini dress which had cut-out details at the cleavage.

She went braless under the number, showing off her ample bosom, teaming it with red tights and matching flat Mary Jane shoes.

Rita, 33, tied her hair up in a festive red bow as she posed at a home by the sea while on holiday in New Zealand.

She completed her look with dark black sunglasses as she showed off her many tattoos.

She wrote to her fans: ‘Merry Xmas! Love and happiness to you all! Here’s to 2024!’

The singer has swapped the British winter for much sunnier climes, as she made the most of the summer months in the country

She shared this caption along with her gallery of images to her fans

And she’s been keeping fans abreast of her trip, slipping into a black bikini as she flaunted her gym-honed figure in a scanty two-piece, while posing at the edge of a swimming pool.

The musician treated her fans to a cheeky snap of her bottom as she showcased her tattooed back and peachy behind in a photo, captioned: ‘You’re welcome!’

Another video clip revealed that Rita was accompanied by her husband Taika Waititi, who hails from New Zealand.

She captioned the gallery: ‘can’t begin to explain the weekend I have had. Thank you for these memories @piwakawakapoint’, tagging the name of the retreat.

It comes after Rita howcased her extremely wealthy lifestyle as she jetted off on a first class flight over to New Zealand.

She took to Instagram to show off her life of luxury as she indulged in some delicious caviar while watching the iconic Audrey Hepburn in the sky.

Taking a picture of the view in front of her, Rita was treated to three drinks, a trio of sides, a plate of caviar and bowl of bread rolls.

She went to grab the camera, with the many photos likely to have been taken by her husband Taika Waititi

She was sporting a giant bow in her hair as she showed off the back view of her look

Rita also looked incredible when she showed off her figure in a bikini while relaxing at a retreat on a getaway to New Zealand at the weekend

The musician treated her fans to a cheeky snap of her bottom as she showcased her tattooed back and peachy behind in a photo captioned: ‘You’re welcome!’