RITA Ora looked sensational in a see-through bodysuit after a special performance to launch her Primark collection.

The chart-topper, known for her edgy fashion sense, unveiled a signature range of clothes after becoming the high street brand’s first global partner.

To mark the moment, style queen Rita, 32, dressed to impress.

She flashed her bra and knickers underneath a see-through black bodysuit.

The sexy garment showed off the singer’s toned figure and she accessorised with chunky black boots.

Leaving her blonde hair in natural curls, she added a slick of black eyeliner and mascara to complete her daring look.

Rita flashed a smile for photographers as she stepped out of her car at the event in the UK capital.

She also treated celebrity guests to a surprise live performance of three tracks Drinkin’, Let You Love Me and Anywhere.

Guests enjoyed elevated London greasy-spoon food inspired by the campaign, alongside a Hot Right Now Bar serving cocktails with Rita’s own Próspero Tequila.

The How We Do songstress wowed earlier in the week as she donned a black dress with a corset back at the Vogue World London event.

She also contrasted a see-through white dress with black underwear in another daring look.

It came after Rita exclusively told The Sun how she saves her sexy outfits for the stage.

Rita said: “There are hats and jumpers and all sorts too, as well as some sexier lacy things.

“I want this to be a range for everyone, all shapes, all sizes, and something that can go from day into night.

“I grew up on Primark clothes, and I approached them to suggest a range because I was excited by it.

“I love that it’s mainstream and accessible.

“Clothes can be very empowering.

“They can make you feel sexy, or confident, whatever you’re looking for.”

Reassuring fans who might be ­nervous to imitate her daring style, Rita added: “It’s not about looking a certain way, it’s about feeling comfortable and good about yourself.

“I hope it’s the first of many collections I do with Primark.”

The items will be sold in more than 400 stores around the world.

