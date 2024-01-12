Ajay Devgn, known as the Mass Maharaja of Bollywood, has emerged as the busiest actor in the industry since the pandemic, with numerous film projects in his pipeline. After the immense success of Drishyam 2, he has become one of the most sought-after stars in the post-pandemic era. Now, Devgn is shifting his focus towards working on film franchises. Following Singham Again announcement, he has started his next sequel Raid 2 few days back in Mumbai.

After Vaani Kapoor Now Riteish Deshmukh Joins Cast Of Raid 2

Following the casting news of Vaani Kapoor as the new leading lady in Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2, another update has been revealed. Actor Riteish Deshmukh is set to join forces with Devgn. He will essay the role of the antagonist in the upcoming sequel. IRS officer Amay Patnaik has identified his new target! Directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, Raid 2 will feature Riteish Deshmukh in the negative lead role.

Known for delivering exceptional performances as a negative lead, Riteish Deshmukh will face off against Ajay Devgn on the silver screen for the first time, following their collaboration in hilarious comedy films like Total Dhamaal.

Ajay Devgn To Shoot Raid 2 In Rajasthan, Delhi, UP And Mumbai

Touted to be one of the most awaited sequels, the film went on floor on 6th January in Mumbai and brings together director Rajkumar Gupta and producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is scheduled to be shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

About Raid 2

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present the film and it is a Panorama Studios production. The film will be released theatrically on 15th November 2024.

