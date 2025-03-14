Rivada and Amentum Collaborate to Enhance Secure Government Communications



by Clarence Oxford



Amentum (NYSE: AMTM), a global leader in advanced engineering and technology solutions, has partnered with Rivada Space Networks to introduce an ultra-secure low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity network tailored for critical U.S. government communications worldwide.





Rivada’s Outernet represents a breakthrough in global communications, offering a unified, low-latency, point-to-point satellite network. The system consists of 600 LEO satellites equipped with inter-satellite laser links, advanced onboard processing, and routing, forming an orbital optical mesh network. This design ensures that data remains in space from transmission to reception, providing unparalleled security, global coverage, and reduced latency compared to terrestrial fiber networks. The independent space-based routing system enhances cybersecurity by isolating traffic from terrestrial infrastructure, making it an ideal solution for organizations requiring secure data transmissions between geographically dispersed locations.





Declan Ganley, CEO of Rivada Space Networks, emphasized the importance of this partnership: “We are delighted to be working with Amentum to enhance their portfolio of services for national security, intelligence, and commercial customers. Global geopolitical dynamics continue to highlight concerns about national security and the state of civil and defense infrastructure, particularly in the area of cybersecurity and resilient information systems. The space domain now plays a critical role in securing network infrastructure and addressing rising data sovereignty and security demands.”





Ganley further noted, “Unlike traditional LEO systems, which rely on ground-based gateways for data relay, Rivada’s Outernet is a fully independent and interconnected, MEF-compliant private space network that redefines connectivity in terms of security, latency, capacity, efficiency, and coverage. It is rapidly emerging as the preferred system for secure data communications.”





Dave Marlowe, Vice President of Intelligence and Cyber at Amentum, highlighted the strategic significance of this collaboration: “Our goal is to ensure our customers have access to the latest innovation in secure space architecture as part of their national security solutions. Rivada is building a uniquely capable LEO constellation focused on zero-trust networking, and by establishing a highly secure global communications backbone in space, the Outernet not only strengthens digital infrastructure on a global scale but also provides an innovative platform for our U.S. government customers to expand their capabilities to meet new, challenging mission needs. By tapping into a truly independent global network, we can offer a new level of resilience, security, performance, and global reach.”





