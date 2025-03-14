A dissident faction of the main political party in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray has seized control of key offices and a radio station in the regional capital, Mekelle, amid growing fears of a fresh conflict.

It follows a deepening power struggle within the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has raised concerns of a return to civil war.

One Mekelle resident told the BBC that people were withdrawing money from their bank accounts, fearing the security situation could deteriorate.

On Tuesday, the same faction took control of Adigrat, Tigray’s second-largest city.

Getachew Reda, president of Tigray’s interim administration, has accused the rival group, led by Debretsion Gebremichael, of attempting to forcefully remove him from office.

Getachew became Tigray’s leader following a 2022 peace deal which ended two years of conflict in the region, which killed an estimated 500,000 people.

Debretsion Gebremichael was previously the region’s leader but over the past year, relations have sourced with the man who replaced him.

On Thursday, members of Debretsion’s faction accompanied by armed soldiers took control of Mekelle FM radio station and the mayor’s office in the city.

Gunshots were heard on Wednesday night in Adi-Gudem, a town near Mekelle, when forces from the dissident faction attempted to occupy a government building.

The forces reportedly arrested the town’s mayor and took control of the office.

Getachew has suspended three generals of the Tigray Defence Forces, accusing the rival faction of trying to destabilise the region.

On Wednesday, Getachew asked the Ethiopian government to “provide necessary assistance”, without specifying the kind of support.

He is currently in the country’s capital Addis Ababa for “consultations with the federal authorities” but he told the BBC that he intends to return to Tigray.

Federal authorities in Ethiopia have not yet commented.

In a press statement on Thursday, Getachew accused his rivals of colluding with neighbouring Eritrea, which was involved in Tigray’s civil war and has a fractious relationship with Ethiopia’s government.

“We have reason to believe external actors are involved,” he said, accusing Eritrea of being among those who think “they would benefit from turmoil in Tigray”.

Eritrea denies any such intention but its army fought in the previous war, where it was accused of mass killings and rape.

Two close allies of Debretsion have rejected the accusation they are linked to Eritrea, and downplayed the possibility of another round of conflict.

Speaking to BBC’s Newsday, Getachew accused high-ranking Tigrayan military officers of attempting to orchestrate an “open coup”.

The tensions have sparked fresh anxiety in the region, which is yet to recover from the conflict that ended in 2022 after the TPLF and the Ethiopian government signed a peace deal.

The agreement led to the creation of the interim administration, which is supposed to govern Tigray until regional elections are held.

But delays in implementing the agreement have fuelled sharp divisions within the TPLF.

Several countries including the US, Britain and the European Union have warned about the escalating tension, saying there must be “no return to violence”.

On Thursday, France called on its nationals in Tigray to “stock up on emergency supplies and to exercise utmost caution”.

Additional reporting by Wycliffe Muia

