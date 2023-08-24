That night, Angel Jughead appears in her room and he offers her the chance to relive one day of her choice. She picks the day everyone got their yearbook, which was the last day of senior year, since she missed it due to the mumps. He instructs her to walk through the door and sure enough, Betty is back in her old room as a high school senior. Through the window, we see Archie (K.J. Apa) and his mom (Molly Ringwald) discuss his future. He wants to join a crew building highways all the way to California, which will no doubt give him plenty of ideas to write about it. The job is only supposed to be three months, but Mary knows that he’ll never look back once he leaves this town. Regardless, she gives him her blessing.

While picking up her yearbook from Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), we find out that she and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) are hosting an art show at The Dark Room and a get together at Thornhill afterwards. Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) and Midge (Abby Ross) are the first to sign the book, which leads us to discover that he got his first hit single and is going on a summer tour. Midge’s parents also finally approved of the two of them getting married. During a lunch with Kevin (Casey Cott) and Clay (Karl Walcott), we find out that Betty, Veronica (Camila Mendes), Archie, and Jughead are now in a “quad” and have been for all of senior year. It turns out that after getting their memories back from Angel Tabitha, they didn’t want to choose who to be with. Betty remembered what it was like to be with Jughead and with Archie. Additionally, Archie and Veronica remembered what it was like to be with each other. So since Veronica and Jughead had just started their relationship and to avoid making a single choice, the four of them just started dating. Unfortunately, we don’t actually see any of these conversations, which makes the reveal fall flat.

At the Babylonium, Veronica reveals that she is moving back to Los Angeles. Josie (Ashleigh Murray) had inspired her and she decided to pitch herself Peter Roth, saying she is ready to produce movies and run a studio someday. We then go to The Dark Room to see Cheryl’s year-long collaboration with her “partner in all things,” Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan). She gives a beautiful speech about how their relationship is the most thrilling thing and that there’s no separation between their art and love. Toni is also selling a collected edition of the first six issues of “Black Athena,” which is now an acclaimed literary magazine.

Veronica shares her LA plans with Archie and Jughead, who don’t take it very well. Betty joins the conversation, hoping to cushion the blow. They decide to spend the rest of their time together celebrating and appreciating everything they’ve been through. They then take one last ride in Archie’s Jalopy to Cheryl’s afterparty. While the others go in, Betty struggles, knowing that this will be the last time that all of them will be together. She’s just not ready to say goodbye. Angel Jughead tells her that every minute counts, which finally makes her head inside Thornhill. Archie uses the opportunity to share his goodbye poem/roast as an ode to his best friends filled with Riverdale memories, which makes this moment a treat for fans who have followed the show since the beginning.

Before leaving, Archie finds Betty, who says it’s her time to go. He says how tonight won’t be goodbye and that they’ll see each other again, maybe even end up together. But while it might have “started with them,” Betty tells him that it won’t end with them in the future. The two share one final goodbye kiss and that’s the last we see of Archie. Betty and Angel Jughead’s last visit is to Pop Tate’s (Alvin Sanders) grave. He passed away in his sleep right after the beginning of senior year.

Back in the present, Betty takes that trip to Riverdale with her granddaughter, saying goodbye to everything that makes up both the show and town on the way to Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe. That goodbye to her childhood town ends up being permanent because by the time they arrive, she has peacefully passed away in the backseat. We then see a 17-year-old Betty enter The Sweet Hereafter, which is the beloved diner. All of her friends are already there, waiting for her to join them and she takes her place in the booth with Veronica, Archie, and Jughead, all of them enjoying a milkshake together. That’s where we leave them, Angel Jughead declaring them forever juniors.